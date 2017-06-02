Black bear festival kicks off in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve ever wanted to see a black bear up close but been deterred by, well, the obvious dangers of doing so, this weekend is for you.

The town of Plymouth is hosting the N.C. Black Bear Festival, which includes black bears tours in the wild as well as captive bears.

The festival will have more than 30 activities, plus live wolves, birds and snakes.

The festival, designed to celebrate the black bears in the area and educate guests, goes from June 2 to June 4.

Eastern North Carolina has the highest black bear densities in the world.

Head here for the full schedule.