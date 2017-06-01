Ribbon cut on Onslow County Consolidated Human Services Agency building

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials gathered with the public to cut the ribbon on the new Onslow County Consolidated Human Services Agency building Thursday.

It’s located at 612 College Street in Jacksonville.

The building will house 330 employees with Consolidated Human Services. That includes the Onslow County Health Department and the Onslow County Department of Social Services. Employees began moving in during April, many from the old Health Department and offices in the New River Shopping Center.

It’s expected that the consolidation will save Onslow County over $330,000 annually in rent.

“This building and the fact that it is so beautiful gives public health a different identity,” Angela Lee, health director, said. “It’s going to be received in a different way so it really raises the level of public health to the quality of services that we were already providing.”

The building is three stories and 89,000 square feet. Some of its highlights include immunization rooms and ample clinic space to meet the needs of various programs. New visitation spaces will also offer a welcoming environment to the more than 260 children in foster care in the county.

“We’ve consolidated services that make sense,” said Sheri Slater, Assistant County Manager. “We have a lot of folks who get Medicaid that are also on WIC, and a lot of folks who need their immunizations and need to also check in with their social worker. So those programs being in the same place allows citizens a one-stop shop.”

The CHSA Building will be open Monday through Friday except on holidays.