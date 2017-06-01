Public forum on opiate epidemic to be held in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Citizen’s Coalition Carteret is hosting a special public forum on the opiate epidemic at the Carteret Community College Thursday night.

Panelists will discuss prevention strategies, treatment options, law enforcement trends, and the impact the epidemic has had on families, businesses, and the community.

The forum will include state and county officials, local law enforcement officials, and substance abuse providers who are engaged in dealing with prescription opiate addiction in Carteret County. Panelists will provide the public with background information on the scope of the problem, discuss current and ongoing efforts that address the problem, and offer ways citizens can become involved in dealing with this issue.

Panelists include:

· Asa Buck, Sheriff, Carteret County

· Scott Thomas, District Attorney, NC Prosecutorial District 3B

· Jimmy Farrington, Commissioner, Carteret County

· Steve Mange, North Carolina Attorney General’s Office

· Deanna Campbell, Southern Regional Director, Trillium Health Resources

· Dr. Jarod Cruthis, Director, Loaves and Fishes

· Don Mrdjenovic, CEO, Carteret Counseling Services

· Rich Chadwick, Counselor, LPC Addictions

· Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Physician, LPC Addictions

· Ashley Guiendon, Recovering Treatment participant

The forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Joslyn Hall at Carteret Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.