Police: New Bern woman arrested after kittens thrown from car

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman has been arrested after drivers in New Bern said they saw someone toss at least two kittens from a moving car last week.

Cecilia Martinez-Ramirez was charged with felony cruelty to animals, New Bern police said in a news release.

“Our community is not like this, and we are better than this,” said Christopher Orris, who, along with his wife, reported the incident to police.

Orris said he witnessed the unimaginable last Wednesday when driving in New Bern.

“Right in front of us, I saw a woman just literally drop a kitten out of the side of her window,” said Orris.

He has been cooperating with police.

“How can you have such callous disregard for life to just simply snuff out an innocent little baby’s life, no matter what it is?” Orris said.

The Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center is packed.

“It’s what they call kitten season, so we are inundated with litters of kittens,” said Trinity Smith, Craven County Animal Control supervisor.

Smith said there are options for people who have unwanted animals that cannot find homes.

“In Craven County, we do not charge a fee for surrendering an animal, whether it’s a stray or it’s your own,” said Smith. “We do ask that the public call us first to make sure we have space.”

Smith said animal owners have a responsibility to take care of their animals, even if they do not want to own them anymore.

She also says there are ways to control the influx of cats.

“The most effective way is spaying and neutering your animals and keeping your animals on your property, not letting them roam,” said Smith.

Orris said he is looking for a lesson.

“I don’t really know that there’s a lot good that has come out of this so far,” said Orris. “Maybe one good thing is that it brings up awareness that there is something you can do with unwanted animals. Certainly, there are better options than just killing them.”

If you are interested in helping the homeless cats and kittens in Craven County, click here.