Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s cities and counties could let restaurant patrons order a cocktail with Sunday morning brunch in legislation that’s cleared one chamber of the General Assembly.

The Senate voted 32-13 on Thursday for the bill, which would allow county commissioners or municipal councils to pass ordinances granting exceptions to the statewide ban on Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales before noon. Permittees, like restaurants, could begin selling alcoholic drinks at 10 a.m. Alcoholic Beverage Control stores would remain closed on Sundays.

The state restaurant and lodging association back the local option idea, which is contained within a larger alcohol bill that in part would allow distilleries to sell more of their products during distillery tours and out of state.

The measure now goes to the House.