Law makers, residents call on federal government for Matthew aid

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been nearly eight months since Hurricane Matthew swept through the East, but many people are still displaced from their homes.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield held a news conference to inform the public of the work being down at the state and federal level.

The congressman said he’s been working tirelessly with local, state and federal leaders to gather funds for relief, but the process has been slower than expected.

He said it only takes a second for weather to ruin someone’s life but can take years to put it back together.

The congressman expressed his concerns with the lack of urgency he said he’s felt from some of his colleagues on the Hill.

“What we need right now is the attention and the full participation of the federal government in this recovery,” said Butterfield. “I was hoping this would not be a partisan issue. Democrats and Republicans must work together to bring the resources into North Carolina.”

Butterfield says money that has been present so far has come out of last year’s budget and future relief depends on the new budget Congress passes.

He said it’s now in the hands of congressional Republicans to allocate money for the relief.