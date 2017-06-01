Kinston-produced Social House Vodka slated for summer roll out

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A century-old, abandoned power plant in Kinston will serve as the distillery for a new, handcrafted and gluten-free vodka that has its roots in Raleigh.

Social House Vodka is slated to roll out across North Carolina this summer.

It’s the brainchild of close friends, Cary Joshi, Mark Mullins, and G Patel. They set out four years ago to create a premium vodka made from farm-to-flask in North Carolina. The trio also has experience in the restaurant, hospitality, and spirits industries.

The property for the Kinston distillery, coined Three Stacks Distilling Company, has two deep water wells to the Black Creek aquifer, known for its naturally purified water. Over the next couple years, the company will rehabilitate the historic power plant into a Zero Net Carbon operation by utilizing energy efficient building technologies in combination with up-cycling its waste into renewable energy or high nutrient feed for local farmers. The power plant is located just a short walking distance from the Neuse River, Chef & the Farmer, Mother Earth Brewing, and the Kinston Arts & Cultural District.

“We began this journey believing that when good friends come together, great things can happen,” said Joshi, president, Social House Vodka. “Whether enjoying a nice dinner, attending each other’s family events or catching up to talk shop, Mark, G and I realized it’s the shared moments, big and small, that forge life’s best memories. We each put a lot of passion into our work, personal relationships and experiences. We want Social House Vodka to embody that. If we can create something special that complements time with friends—sharing a laugh, toasting a milestone, kicking back for some rest and relaxation—that’s a wonderful thing to be a part of. We love North Carolina; we live, work and play in the Triangle and value the fellowship we’ve found in Kinston. We are honored to give back to the communities that have supported and welcomed us. We not only want to deliver a superior product for people to enjoy, but we also are mindful of how we can use Social House Vodka to positively impact the economy, job growth, and charitable initiatives.”

