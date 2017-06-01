Judges tackle if cutting governor’s elections role is legal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judicial panel is taking on the question of whether it’s constitutional for GOP legislators to end the century-old practice of governors overseeing efficient elections now that a political rival is in office.

A hearing starts Thursday to decide Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s lawsuit seeking to have the new law declared unconstitutional.

Three state trial judges are looking at a law taking away his authority to pick the majority of the five-member statewide elections board. The current Republican day-to-day executive could stay indefinitely if the board devolves into partisan deadlocks.

Cooper’s lawyers argue the law is unconstitutional because it interferes with the governor’s duty to ensure election laws are faithfully carried out.

Lawyers for Republican legislators say Cooper’s argument is a smoke screen for a partisan turf war.