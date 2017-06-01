Food bank campaign kicks off to ‘Stop Summer Hunger’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With summer right around the corner, some kids who receive meal assistance at school won’t have 2 meals a day provided to them.

During the school year, tens of thousands of kids depend on the school lunches to be able to eat.

When school lets out, it raises the question of how the kids who are dependent on these essential meals will eat.

That is where the Greenville and New Bern branch of the food bank step in.

Funded by donations, the food bank in Greenville helps provide for those missing daily meals.

The most affected counties for hunger during the summer months are Pitt and Onslow – with over ten thousand meal dependent kids and families.

Officials from the food bank told me this year is even more important to raise food because families in east are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Matthew.

A little bit of food can make an entire person’s day.

“It’s important, it helps people you know they’re not down, they’re positive they think better, they’re smiling, they’re happier, if you’re hungry you’re just sad and down all the time,” said Todd Penland, operations supervisor at the Greenville branch of the food bank.

The food bank told 9 On Your Side, every day is a great day to donate, and to remember that you never know when you might need food assistance.

The event kicks off later Thursday and is emceed by 9 On Your Side’s Ken Watling.