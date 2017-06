GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Methodist Home for Children hosted the “First Chance for White Pants” fundraiser Thursday, which is designed to bring awareness to the foster care network and recruit new foster parents.

Across North Carolina, more than 11,000 children are currently in foster care.

It’s an evening filled with music from Liquid Pleasure, dancing, silent auction and great food all and emceed by WNCT 9 On Your Side Anchor Ken Watling.

The event is taking place at the Greenville Hilton,