First Alert Forecast: A pleasant weather pattern takes hold to end the work week

SUMMARY: A high pressure moves through ENC giving us pleasant weather to end the work week and start the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are still warm and muggy, in  the 60s & 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with light winds and lower humidity. Should feel pretty pleasant today.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy tonight with perhaps some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies stay predominantly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
