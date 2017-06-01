First Alert Forecast: A pleasant weather pattern takes hold to end the work week

SUMMARY: A high pressure moves through ENC giving us pleasant weather to end the work week and start the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are still warm and muggy, in the 60s & 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with light winds and lower humidity. Should feel pretty pleasant today.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy tonight with perhaps some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies stay predominantly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

