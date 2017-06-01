ECU: 6 Pitt Co. students among 20 awarded full academic scholarships

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Six Pitt County high school students are among 20 tapped for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University.

The university named them on Thursday; Breanna Alligood, Jamie Chamberlin, Benjamin Estorge, Joshua Gurganus, Summer Kenny and Jiahao Li.

You can learn about all 20, including Pitt County’s recipients, by clicking here.

EC Scholars is the university’s most prestigious and competitive undergraduate academic scholarship program. It’s a merit scholarship that recognizes outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills. Recipients are admitted to ECU’s Honors College and they receive a scholarship for four years, along with a stipend for study abroad, a total value of about $62,000.

“EC Scholars are among the university’s most valued investments as they embody academic excellence, intellectual curiosity and leadership, a way of life that is at the heart of East Carolina,” said Dr. Todd Fraley, director of the EC Scholars program.

The university added that the students have completed a rigorous three-tier selection process that includes meeting Honors College admissions criteria, having an additional faculty review and completing an on-campus interview. The incoming class has an average combined math/verbal SAT score of 1339, average ACT score of 28 and an average unweighted GPA of 3.88.

Fall semester classes begin on August 21st.