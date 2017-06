HOLLY SPRINGS (WNCT) – Stephen Duncan fired a 4-hit, 10-inning, complete game shutout to lead East Carolina to a 1-0 win over UCF in the finals of the National Club Baseball Association national tournament.

Duncan struck out 14 UCF hitters in the win.

Nick Venditti drove home Tyler Sholar with the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

East Carolina also won the national title in 2011.