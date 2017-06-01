Coast Guardsman receives medal in Atlantic Beach for saving 5 lives

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A Coast Guardsman that saved five women following a pier collapse was honored Wednesday.

Coast Guard Fireman James Sanders of Station Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach, received the Coast Guard Commendation Medal during a special ceremony.

He was awarded the medal for rescuing five women after they fell into Taylor Creek when a pier collapsed at The Spouter Inn in Beaufort. That happened just over a year ago on May 11, 2016. Sanders jumped in and helped the women tread water for over 10 minutes before towing each person 30 yards to waiting emergency medical personnel.

Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, presented Sanders with the medal.