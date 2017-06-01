7 Chihuahuas rescued by Jones Co. Sheriff, deputies

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Seven dogs are safe after being abandoned in the Hofmann Forest area.

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday that he and his deputies found the group of abandoned Chihuahuas, which were left near the forest gates.

In a Facebook post, Heath said, “We went out today to check on a report of several dogs that had been dumped out near one of the Hoffman Forrest gates. When we arrived sure enough there were quite a few, 7 Chihuahuas to be exact. We had a time catching them but mainly because they were scared to death. It was a sight to behold, us trying to catch 7 small and very fast little dogs. They not knowing our intentions did not share the idea of getting into our truck. Once we got the last one in the truck they calmed right down. They were friendly and it seemed very grateful that their lots had improved. Some of them had new homes before we got back to the office. Just let me say, it takes a sorry person to treat animals this way and with any luck I’ll get to see you real soon.”

If you have any information about the incident or are interested in adopting one of the dogs, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.