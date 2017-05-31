Thieves in Las Vegas steal thousands of condoms, sex toys

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a Las Vegas crime you don’t hear about too often. Two thieves broke into a Warehouse near Sunset and Paradise over Memorial Day weekend and stole thousands of condoms and several hundred sex toys.

The first incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night. Surveillance video shows two men breaking into the warehouse and stealing several boxes.

“He grabbed a few more boxes and left the building for good or at least that’s what I thought,” President Davor Saldo said.

They came back to the warehouse Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. This time, they stole hundreds of adult toys.

“All together, I would say maybe a retail value of about $40,000,” Saldo said.

The Swedish-based company, Lelo, has thousands of clients and specializes in high-end pleasure products. No one was injured in both burglaries.

“We are a groundbreaking company when it comes to the quality of the product, the shape, as well as the material used to produce those,” Saldo said.

If someone knows the two men or returns the items, Lelo has vowed to donate the full retail value to a charity of your choice.

“I don’t know how many they can sell but I sure hope they can use some,” Saldo said.

Saldo believes as many as 10,000 condoms and several hundred adult toys were stolen.