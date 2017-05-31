Storm victims may be eligible for more assistance in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Storm victims of Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storms Hermine and Julia may now be eligible for more aid in Pitt County.

Two meetings were held Wednesday to discuss options for those impacted.

To be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

∙ The housing unit to be rehabilitated must be located in Pitt County, and must be owner-occupied

∙ The gross annual household income must not exceed the Area Median Income for Pitt County

∙ The home must have received at least $5,000 of damage from Hurricane Matthew or Tropical Storms Julia or Hermine

∙ The construction cost of rehabilitation cannot exceed $40,000

∙ The homeowner cannot have been approved to receive a loan from the Small Business Administration to repair damages to their home due to Hurricane Matthew, Tropical Storms Julia or Hermine

∙ The homeowner must properly document any FEMA assistance received for home repair due to Hurricane Matthew or Tropical Storms Julia or Hermine

∙ The homeowner must be current on all Pitt County taxes.

The news comes as a relief for some who had been denied by FEMA aid following Hurricane Matthew.

Iriena Becerril-White of Stokes hasn’t been able to run air conditioning or heat since the storm in October for fear of spreading mold.

“It’s bad enough as it is not having air and dealing asthmatic issues, cough, cold, headaches,” she said.

Becerril-White and her mother thought they had gotten lucky with Hurricane Matthew because they didn’t have the flooding other areas did. But in the months that followed, things around the house deteriorated due to damage from the storm.

“We’ve been having really bad leaks in the roof, to the degree that it has caused damage,” she said. “We’ve noticed light fixture issues, especially in the kitchen, as though there’s water there.”

Other storm victims attending the meeting are hopeful they’ll finally receive aid. Patricia Brown of Greenville was denied help from both FEMA and her insurance company.

“I’m going to spread the word and tell them they need to get some applications and fill them out,” Brown said. “Maybe we can get some help and get work done that needs to get done around here.”

Unlike FEMA applications, Pitt County Planning and Development Director James Rhodes said money will be handed out based on who submits applications first. The county received $150,000 for aid, with the possibility of receiving more based on the number of eligible applicants.

If you missed the informational meetings, you can pick up applications at the Pitt County Planning and Development Office, or click here.