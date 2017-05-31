Richlands man arrested on child pornography charges

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A Richlands man was arrested on child pornography charges Friday.

Christopher Maney, 26, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On June 6, 2016, the Michigan State Police requested North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assistance regarding a Kik user they said was exchanging child pornography pictures with a suspect in Michigan.

Record checks from Kik pointed to a Richlands residence, the SBI said. On June 29, 2016, a search warrant was executed on Maney’s residence.

A forensic examination of the devices collected from Maney’s residence revealed several child pornography images and video files, according to investigators.

Maney was confined to the Onslow County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond. Maney also received a $100,000 unsecured bond.