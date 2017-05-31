Police: 2 teen girls used dating site to steal men’s cars

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two North Carolina teenage girls are believed to behind at least four known car thefts.

News outlets report that a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl were arrested Friday evening while riding in a stolen car.

A news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says the girls used the dating site Plenty of Fish and pretended they were older to meet men. The men would travel to a High Point neighborhood to pick up the teens and take them back to their residences. When the victims became distracted, the girls would steal their car keys and flee in the vehicles.

The 16-year-old faces several vehicle theft-related charges and similar charges are pending for the 15-year old.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.