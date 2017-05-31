Handcuffed man escapes courthouse; woman charged with helping him

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman has been arrested after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said she helped a man who escaped from the Pitt County Courthouse while he was still in handcuffs Tuesday morning.

Brian Allen May was at the courthouse on a charge of assault on a female when he was served an outstanding warrant for child support and handcuffed.

Later that morning, deputies said May ran out of the courthouse, and they have not been able to find him.

Deputies said Selena Lozano, 28, picked him up after his escape.

Lozano has been arrested and charged with harboring and abetting May.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are still on the lookout for the man.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s