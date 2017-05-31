Kickoff times and TV schedule announced for ECU’s first three games

By and Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The kickoff time for East Carolina’s season-opening contest against James Madison, scheduled for Sept. 2 on Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been set for 6:00 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed live on ESPN3 according to an announcement by the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

The American and its television partners also assigned a start time for ECU’s second home game which was among its early broadcast selections covering the first three weeks of the 2017 campaign.

The Pirates’ Sept. 16 clash against Virginia Tech will begin at 3:30 p.m. and carried nationally on CBS Sports Network. East Carolina will be looking to extend its win streak to two straight over the Hokies at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, which includes a 35-28 decision during Virginia Tech’s last visit to Greenville in 2015.

Additionally, a kickoff time of 12 noon has been established for ECU’s first road game of the season at West Virginia on Sept. 9 to accommodate a live Fox Sports 2 (FS2) broadcast.

East Carolina will play its fourth season in the AAC this fall under second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery. Season tickets remain on sale with packages starting as low as $175 each and purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center  or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

The remainder of East Carolina’s kickoff times will be announced once other television broadcast schedules have been finalized, likely within traditional 12-day window selections during the season.

 

