Kellogg to lay off nearly 500 employees in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Kellogg Company has announced it will close two distribution centers in North Carolina this summer, resulting in the loss of nearly 500 jobs.

News outlets report the Michigan-based cereal and snack maker filed a notice with the state in May 26 saying its Charlotte and Greensboro facilities will shut down July 29. Kellogg employs 233 employees at its Charlotte center and 250 employees at its Greensboro center.

Kellogg spokeswoman Kris Charles says the closures are part of a larger cost-saving effort, which comes amid weakened demand for its products and sales below expectations. Earlier this year, the company announced it would close nearly 40 distribution centers and use a warehouse system instead of delivering products directly to stores.

In 2014, Kellogg closed a Charlotte snack plant, cutting 195 jobs.