Greenville Fire holds blood drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire and Rescue and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive Wednesday at Fire Station 6 along 10th St.

Organizers of the drive said it was important since first responders know just how important blood can be in an emergency. The goal was to collect 25 units of blood. Each unit can save up to three lives.

Among those donating blood at the event were Greenville Fire Chief Eric Griffin and Pitt County District Attorney Kimberly Robb.

“It means a lot to have a lot of people out here and support our blood drive,” said Callie Wilson with the American Red Cross. “Every day someone is affected, whether car accidents, fires, cancer, anything.”