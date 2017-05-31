GPD investigating armed robbery at Five Points Food Mart

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Greenville convenience store.

It happened Tuesday night around 7:15 at the Five Points Food Mart located at 205 S. Memorial Drive.

Police said the suspect in the incident walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and jeans. He also had his face concealed.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.