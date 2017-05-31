Four Chipotle restaurants in East identified in data breach investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several Chipotle restaurants in Eastern North Carolina are affected by a data breach which happened earlier this year.

Company representatives say locations in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Bern could have been impacted from March 26, 2017 through April 18, 2017.

The restaurants on Greenville Boulevard and Humber Road in Greenville, Western Boulevard in Jacksonville and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in New Bern were identified during the investigation.

Most of the company’s 2,250 locations were affected.

According to Chipotle’s website, the stores were hit by malware which may have stolen information like credit card numbers, expiration dates, and verification codes.

Chipotle says if you visited a location during that time frame keep an eye on your accounts and run a credit report.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud or identity theft, contact your local police department and the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699, http://www.ncdoj.gov, 1-919-716- 6400.

Click here to access the full list of stores affected nationwide.