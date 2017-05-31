First Alert Forecast: Continued clouds with scattered rain and storms this afternoon

SUMMARY: Stalled front and developing disturbances will provide a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with a passing shower or two. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 60s & 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the 80s again with a southwesterly breeze from time to time.

TONIGHT: Quieter overnight with temps staying warm and humid, in the 60s & 70s but skies are partly cloudy.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

