First Alert Forecast: Continued clouds with scattered rain and storms this afternoon

SUMMARY: Stalled front and developing disturbances will provide a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with a passing shower or two. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 60s & 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the 80s again with a southwesterly breeze from time to time.

TONIGHT: Quieter overnight with temps staying warm and humid, in the 60s & 70s but skies are partly cloudy.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
77° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
30%
12am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
71° F
precip:
40%
2am
Thu
70° F
precip:
40%
3am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
