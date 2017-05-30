Washington requesting $1.2 million from Beaufort Co. Commissioners

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Mayor Mac Hodges will ask Beaufort County Commissioners for $1.2 million on behalf of Washington during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The request is to help fund facilities that Hodges says are mostly used by people who live outside of the city limits. Hodges is asking the county to help cover expenses for the city pool, senior center, recreational facilities and Brown Library.

Last year, Hodges went before the commissioners asking for $1.3 million, but only received $40,000 in return. He said he is hoping for a different outcome this year.

“We’re hoping that one day they’ll see the light and just come along and say that they should step up to the plate and pay half of the expenses we got,” Hodges said.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m.

