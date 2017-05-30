Surf City restaurant competes in national ‘blended burger’ competition

WNCT Staff Published:

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bistro at Topsail restaurant in Surf City is participating in a national “blended burger” competition.

The James Beard Foundation’s Blended Burger Project is a contest and challenge to make a blended burger by blending ground meat with finely chopped mushrooms.

The restaurant’s Chef Bud Taylor has chosen to feature “The Goomba” Burger, $17.99, which will be available through July 31.

The burger includes local grass-fed Mills Family Farm beef blended with confit oyster and portobello mushrooms. Toppings include Havarti cheese, shiitake bacon, lemongrass aioli, heirloom tomato and baby arugula on a house-baked bun.

You can vote for “The Goomba” Burger here.

The promotion concludes at 11:59 p.m. on July 31, when the five chefs with the most online votes will win a trip to the historic James Beard House in New York City to showcase their burgers.

Those who vote for their favorite blended burger online will also be entered to an all-expenses-paid paid trip for two to the 2018 Blended Burger event at the James Beard House.

You can visit jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject for a list of participating restaurants.

