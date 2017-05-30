Springs tabbed as Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – The Carolina League announced their players of the week for games played May 22nd-28th awarding the player and pitcher of the week. Down East left-hander Jeffrey Springs was named as the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week.

Springs, 24, claimed his first win and struck out 20 batters in his two starts over the week. On May 22nd against Buies Creek, he tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts while firing six shutout innings for his first win of the season. In his second start of the week on May 28th at Winston-Salem, he matched his strikeout total with ten more over six innings again.

The award is the first for the North Carolinian from Belmont in the Carolina League and in his MILB career. Springs was a midseason South Atlantic League All-Star as a reliever in 2016 before he was promoted to Advanced-A High Desert to become a starter for the second half. He currently holds a 1-5 record and a 4.97 ERA.

Springs leads among starters in the Carolina League in strikeouts per nine innings pitched with a 12.96 rate. He is also third in strikeouts in the league with 60 on the season. That mark is also second in the Rangers minor league system, only trailing Frisco’s (AA) Connor Sadzeck with 63.

