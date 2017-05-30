Pitt Co. Career and Technical school help transition high school students to workforce

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While thousands of high school seniors across the East are preparing for college, a traditional 4-year institution may not be for everyone.

From building your own robot, to learning basic nursing skills, and even fixing your teacher’s car.

These are all things your kid can do as a student in the Career Technical School within Pitt County schools.

This department within the school helps teach those who think the traditional 4 year college programs aren’t for them.

Coordinators for the department said they want to prepare their student to replace the aging workforce, replacing the non-glamorous jobs.

They also said their students are so successful because they offer hands on activities, appealing to their students’ wants and needs.

One student said these classes are important to him because he feels he is learning essentials to his future career.

“Since I’m looking for a carpentry career, it really helps with hand eye coordination,” said Nick Jarman, a student in the Career Technical School.

“Making sure that your skills are right, you know how to measure you know how to cut you know how to paste things together and make parts into a whole.”

Programs offered such as welding are so successful; they have a 100% placement rate.

With all of these factors, the school hopes to expand in the upcoming years.