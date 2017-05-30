N. Carolina to consider whether to allow alligator hunting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina wildlife officials are again considering whether to allow hunters to kill alligators in the state.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports (http://bit.ly/2savcPu) the state Wildlife Resources Commission is holding six meetings in June about changing its mind on alligator hunting.

The commission considered a proposal two years ago, but ultimately rejected rules that would allow hunters to kill one alligator during the month of September.

Commission spokesman said Allen Boynton says hunting would only be allowed on the southeast coast. He says strict limits would be needed because it can take the reptiles 15 years to begin to reproduce.

North Carolina last allowed alligator hunting in 1973.

The June meetings will take place in Hampstead, Dublin, Bolivia, Jacksonville, New Bern and Washington.

