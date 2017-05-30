N Carolina House GOP unveiling tax, employee pay proposals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More differences between House and Senate Republicans about how North Carolina should spend and tax for the next two years are coming out.

House GOP leaders are prepared to unveil Tuesday the rest of their state budget proposal, particularly their tax package and pay increases for teachers and state employees.

Large parts of the spending plan run through committees last week showed House Republicans are opposed to several significant cuts or policies in the Senate budget plan approved earlier this month. House Republicans also have signaled their tax reductions won’t be as large as the Senate seeks.

The House budget should pass the chamber by the end of the week, setting up negotiations with the Senate for a final budget bill for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to consider.