Lidl announces grand opening dates in eastern North Carolina

Its first eastern North Carolina stores will open June 15 in Kinston, Greenville, and Rocky Mount. The grocer is also opening two more stores in Sanford and Winston-Salem. Ribbon cuttings are set for 7:40 a.m. and will kick off a four-day grand opening.

The five NC stores are among nine total Lidl U.S. will open the same day.

“We are extremely excited to open our first five stores in North Carolina on June 15,” said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US. “Lidl is grocery shopping retooled and refreshed, and we are looking forward to opening our doors in communities across the state in a few short weeks. At Lidl, we are committed to delivering our customers less complexity, lower prices, better choices, and

greater confidence every single day.”

As part of the grand opening celebrations, customers at each store will be able to take advantage of special, limited-time grand opening deals and offers. In fact, the first 100 customers to arrive at each NC store will receive a wooden coin for a chance

to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers will also be able to sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag, but only while supplies last. The fun continues throughout Grand Opening weekend with games, activities, prizes and more.

Lidl’s NC locations are:

Kinston, NC 4050 W Vernon Ave

Greenville, NC 1800 East Fire Tower Rd

Sanford, NC 3209 NC 87 South

Rocky Mount, NC 940 N Wesleyan Blvd

Winston-Salem, NC 3315 Sides Branch Rd

Some highlights of Lidl include: will offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, which will mean huge savings for Lidl

A manageable, easy-to-shop layout of 20,000 square feet with only six aisles.

Top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day.

All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl’s everyday assortment will be certified sustainable by either the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Lidl’s high-quality private label products will not have certified synthetic colors, added MSG or partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) containing trans fats.

Lidl carries a variety of organic and gluten-free items including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged food items.

Nearly 90 percent of the groceries available at Lidl will be exclusive brand products.

Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week that will be in stores for a limited time; fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, and outdoor furniture, among other non-food items.

Lidl will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.