Kirby and Hardison tabbed as 3A/4A Players of the Year

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – D.H Conley senior pitcher Emily Kirby and J.H. Rose senior baseball player Greg Hardison have been named as the 2017 Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Players of the Year in softball and baseball respectively.

Kirby was dominate in the circle for the Vikings this season. The senior appeared in 18 games going 12-3 with a 2.53 ERA. Kirby also worked 96.2 innings and recorded 81 strikeouts en route to helping the Vikings go 23-4 this past season with a 10-2 record in conference.

Hardison hit the cover off the ball for the Rampants as he hit an impressive .494 in his senior campaign while driving in 18 runs. Haridson’s 16 doubles paced the team and helped Rose post a 23-4 overall record.

