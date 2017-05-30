Gates Co. deputy accused of sexually assaulting prisoner in his custody

WNCT Staff Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Gates County sheriff’s deputy is accused of sexually assaulting a prisoner in his custody.

The State Bureau of Investigation said his case went before a Hertford County Grand Jury Tuesday morning.

Deputy Patrick Batts, a six-month employee of the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with sexual contact by a custodian, obstruction of justice and first degree sexual offense.

His arrest follows him transporting a female prisoner from Gates County to the Hertford County jail late Wednesday evening, May 24. Sometime in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 25, Batts reported she had escaped. Surveillance video showed that the deputy let the prisoner get out of the car and leave.

Agents arrested Batts the same night for actions that occurred while on the way to the jail and took him to a holding cell at the Hertford County Jail. He was placed under a $150,000 secured bond.

