Former Pirate, Bigger, signs with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced they have singed former Pirate linebacker Zeek Bigger during the second week of organized team activities. The move came after Carolina waived linebacker Alex Bazzie.

Bigger last played for ECU in 2015 where he led the Pirates in tackles. But went undrafted after his senior season and didn’t receive any NFL tryouts.

The 6’2″ 216-pound Gastonia native continued to work towards his dreams where he took part in the NFL’s first spring developmental league before being invited to the Panthers rookie mini-camp. Bigger recorded 333 tackles in his time in an East Carolina uniform.

