First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and storms this afternoon

SUMMARY: A stalled out front and a few disturbances along the front will keep weather unsettled today but pleasant weather moves in mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be cloudy this morning with scattered showers around. Winds are light but it will be quite warm and humid, in the 60s & 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy tonight with perhaps a few passing showers. It will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20 to 30 percent chance of a passing storm or shower. Highs are in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

