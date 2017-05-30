First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and storms this afternoon

SUMMARY: A stalled out front and a few disturbances along the front will keep weather unsettled today but pleasant weather moves in mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be cloudy this morning with scattered showers around. Winds are light but it will be quite warm and humid, in the 60s & 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy tonight with perhaps a few passing showers. It will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20 to 30 percent chance of a passing storm or shower. Highs are in the mid 80s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

4am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
68° F
precip:
30%
7am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
73° F
precip:
30%
10am
Tue
75° F
precip:
30%
11am
Tue
77° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
72° F
precip:
30%
2am
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
81° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
71° F
precip:
40%
1am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
