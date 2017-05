GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 3000 block of Rose Road in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in before 3 p.m.

Officials said the fire started in one of four apartments in the same building.

Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue also responded to the fire.9OYS has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.