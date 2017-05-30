ECU commit Gore named NC Gatorade Player of the Year

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina baseball commit MacKenzie Gore has been named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year after dominating senior campaign.

Gore led with Wolfpack by going 9-0 with a 0.22 ERA while recording 132 strikeouts so far this season. Gore also led the way at the plate as he hit .480 with six homeruns and 25 RBI.

Gore is considered by many experts as the top left-handed pitcher in this year’s MLB Draft class and is expected to be selected in the top 10 in the upcoming draft.

