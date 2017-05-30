Communities near the east cleanup after recent storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents in Sampson County are picking up the pieces after back-to-back storms rolled through the area.

They were hit by severe weather last night and just last week experienced a tornado.

Barbara Morrison lives in Sampson County.

Morrison said, “The ceiling, the tree, everything just fell on me.”

Her home was damaged by the storm.

She said a tree fell onto her home due to the high winds.

The wall and windows were crush so Morrison said she escaped through her kitchen window.

“I have nowhere to go now, I have nothing, I lost everything I had except for my clothes,” she said. “They cut my clothes off of me last night. I had to wear gowns home”

The storms ripped a part four farm buildings in Salemburg.

David Naylor is the owner of the farm and said nearly 16,000 turkeys died as the storms tore through.

Naylor said, “It’s what our family does, it’s our livelihood, your livelihood’s gone.”

Storm season can bring severe rain and strong winds.

Those often in danger are residents of mobile and modular homes.

Beaufort County Emergency Management said they hope the county will require developers to better secure these types of homes.

One modular home resident said it’s about being proactive to ensure safety.

Janis Satterthwaite said, “I don’t ever know when one would come through here, I can’t see that far ahead but I wouldn’t want it to happen and I not have a plan for myself.”

Emergency management said in these situations, planning ahead can mean the difference in life or death.