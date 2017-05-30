Bulldogs season comes to an end at hands of Kankakee

By Published:

Enid, OK (WNCT) – The Pitt Community College baseball team’s season came to an end in Enid, OK thanks to a run-rule loss to Kankakee in the NJCAA Division II World Series.

The Bulldogs jumped on the board first thanks to a two-run homerun from Dom Cammarata, his second homerun in as many games. In the third inning, Pitt built on the lead thanks to an RBI single from Caleb Battey. But this one was back and forth all game, in the fifth inning the Bulldogs once again recaptured at 5-4 the lead thanks to Braxton Green single to left.

The bottom of the fifth hurt Pitt as Kankakee was able to cushion their lead before eventually going up by eight runs after seven innings thanks to a three straight of singles.

Pitt finishes it’s first season in Division II 42-9 overall and a conference championship after going 22-2 in conference play.

