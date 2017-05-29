Veterans remembered at New Bern National Cemetery

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Veterans and community members attended a Memorial Day Ceremony at the New Bern National Cemetery Monday morning.

For many, Memorial Day is a day off or an opportunity to go to the beach, but for families like the Harris family, it’s an opportunity to see and honor loved ones.

“Since I lost my son, now I know what Memorial Day means,” said Mable Harris. “This is year 25. He has been dead for 26 years.”

Mable Harris is one of the Gold Star mothers who was honored during the Memorial Day service at New Bern National Cemetery in memory of her son Michael Harris.

“I’m not sad about it,” said Harris. “It hurts, but I’m not really sad because that’s what he wanted to do, and if it made him happy, I’m happy too.”

Harris said she knows people are here for different reasons but believes her family is not the only ones thinking of her son.

“I thank God for all these people that are out here remembering my son amongst their son’s and their daughters and husbands and wives that they find a little place in their heart for my son too,” said Harris.

She said there is one thing he said to her that helps put today in perspective, “I didn’t want him to go to war, but he said if going to war means keeping you all safe I’m willing to go.”

She said now she’ll never forget what Memorial Day means.

The cemetery was decorated with miniature American Flags placed by local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Young Marines.

Following a brief program, attendees had the chance to place flags next to the grave sites.

Additionally, pavement boundaries were decorated with 35 veteran and community wreaths and embellished with American, state and military flags all snapping and cracking in the wind.

The keynote speaker was Rev. Doc, Avery C. Brown, United States Navy, Chaplain, (Ret.)

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s