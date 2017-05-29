Troopers investigating scene of 5 car collision in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Highway Patrol is working the scene of a head on-collision that sent several people to the hospital.

It happened along US 13 and 264 alternate, just west of Greenville in Pitt County

Troopers say five vehicles were involved and four people were transported to Vidant Medical Center.

The call came in around 9 p.m. after a Cadillac Escalade hit the car that appeared to be making a U-turn in the middle of the road causing a chain reaction.

Anstacita Edwards missed the accident by seconds.

Edwards said, “There was a car sitting in the middle of the road, didn’t have any lights on and so the SUV that was coming down the road, didn’t see him, he slammed right into the other car in front of the jeep, it slammed right into the jeep.”

Trooper A.B. Smith on scene tells us some of the drivers involved were cited for not having drivers’ licenses.

Troopers said more charges are pending as the accident is still under investigation.

