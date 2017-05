JUPITER, Fla. (WNCT) — CBS-affiliate WPEC has confirmed golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in Palm Beach County, Florida, early Monday morning.

Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, booked at 7 a.m. and released just before 11 a.m., WPEC reports.

A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police told WPEC an officer pulled him over around 3 a.m. on Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway.

A booking photo has not yet been made available.