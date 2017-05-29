Thousands visit Carolina coast for Memorial Day weekend

By Published:

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands crammed the Carolina coast this Memorial Day weekend, hoping to soak up the sunshine before heading back to work and school.

Although some coastal communities saw storms Sunday evening, the clouds cleared out in time for some beach relaxation.

Candace, 9, was on vacation with her family and said she was happy Mother Nature worked in her favor.

“Last night, it was really fun when it was raining, but I’m really glad that today it’s sunny because iIwould rather spend my last day before going back to school out here than inside,” Candace said.

Many residents and businesses say they’re planning for a busy tourist season if Memorial Day weekend is any indication.

