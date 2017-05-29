Pitt falls in a shootout at NJCAA World Series

Enid, OK (WNCT) – The Pitt Community College baseball team suffered their first loss at the 2017 NJCAA Division II World Series in a shootout to Parkland, 16-12 on Monday evening. The loss snaps Pitt’s 17-game win streak.

The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 until Dom Cammarata blasted a two-run homerun to get on the board. Pitt grabbed their first lead of the day in the eighth inning when Tommy Bullock singled into center field to drive in two runs and put the Bulldogs up 8-7. Cammarata added some insurance runs a few batters later with another 2-run single.

But the bottom of the eighth is where Parkville broke the game open as they exploded for nine runs in the eighth and they would not look back.

Pitt’s quest for a national title continues with Kankakee tomorrow night at 8 p.m.