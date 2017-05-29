Pitt Co. Deputy, wife, injured in “horrible motorcycle accident”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies and his wife are now beginning the recovery process after what they called a horrible motorcycle accident.

The sheriff’s office posted a status on their Facebook page Sunday saying Deputy Brian Cox and his wife were injured in the accident.

Late Sunday night, Sheriff Neil Elks spoke with Deputy Cox, who will need more surgeries as part of his recovery.

Elks reported that Cox was in high spirits and when asked what the community could do, Cox said, “Just ask everyone to pray and keep us in their thoughts.”