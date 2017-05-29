Pitt Co. Deputy, wife, injured in “horrible motorcycle accident”

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies and his wife are now beginning the recovery process after what they called a horrible motorcycle accident.

The sheriff’s office posted a status on their Facebook page Sunday saying Deputy Brian Cox and his wife were injured in the accident.

Late Sunday night, Sheriff Neil Elks spoke with Deputy Cox, who will need more surgeries as part of his recovery.

Elks reported that Cox was in high spirits and when asked what the community could do, Cox said, “Just ask everyone to pray and keep us in their thoughts.”

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s