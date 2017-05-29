Memorial Day, remembering the true meaning of the day

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Memorial Day is a day dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of those who paid for our freedom with their lives.

Nine On Your Side commemorates and honors the fallen on this Memorial Day.

There were observances held across the east to say ‘Thank You’ to service men and women

Elaine Briley is a resident of Washington, N.C. and participated in the town’s ceremonies Monday evening.

“The day means heroes,” Briley said. “Those who served in the military whether they came back or we lost them, they are true heroes. It’s because of them that we have a free nation.”

She said we should be thankful for our service men and women, not just on Memorial Day, but every day.

“We’re just so blessed that people still want to be part of the arm forces today,” said Briley.

Briley comes from a family that serves.

“Well it goes way back to the family generation with my mother. She had eight children, five of the boys were in the military at the same time up in Pennsylvania during World War II,” she said.

Members of her family served in the navy, army and air force.

It’s that sacrifice she hopes people will remember.

“A lot of people think it’s just a day off, a day to go to the backyard and spend time with your friends at the beach and just do different things but we do need to take that special time and remember what the day is all about,” said Briley.

Briley said the true meaning of the day gets lost in weekend travel plans or retail sales. She said it’s events like these that bring us together in the bond we share is Americans.

“Just to come down and meet other people on the waterfront on special occasions like tonight, you can’t find a better place to be and spend Memorial Day,” said Briley. “Overlooking the sunset seen the boats and just remembering those who have fought for our freedom.”

The night sky filled with fireworks serves as a reminder we’re the land of the free because of the brave.