Memorial Day Ceremony held at Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Memorial Day Ceremony conducted by the Beirut Memorial Chapter 642, Military Order of the Purple Heart was held at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery just outside Camp Johnson in Jacksonville on Monday.

The ceremony started at 11:00 a.m. with the raising of the flags.

At the ceremony was guest speaker Cpt. James L. Hancock, USN, the commanding officer of the Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune.

“Without remembering, people forget,” Grant Beck, commander of the chapter, said. “While they’re out there cooking barbecue and swimming and playing games and so forth, they need to stop just for a little bit of time and remember who gave them the right and the opportunity and the freedom to do what they’re doing to enjoy the weekend.”

A memorial wreath was laid at the ceremony and the names of veterans who have passed since last year’s ceremony were read.

A 21-gun salute was fired, and taps were also played.