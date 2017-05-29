Martin Co. Sheriff announces retirement

MARTIN CO. (WNCT) – After 11 years, Sheriff Dan. W. Gibbs announced his retirement Sunday from the Martin Co. Sheriffs office.

During his time, Gibbs has had a tremendous impact on the Martin Co. community.

“I will retire from my position with a certain sense of pride – pride in and with the men and women of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office – in what they have achieved and what I firmly believe they will continue to achieve,” said Gibbs in a statement released by the Sheriff’s office.

Gibbs is set to retire August 31, 2017.